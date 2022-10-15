Hyderabad: Father, son hacked to death in Uppal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 73-year-old man and his son were brutally murdered by masked assailants in the early hours of Friday at Sai Hanuman Nagar in Uppal. The assailants emerged from a hostel building opposite the house of the victims and hacked Narasimhula Narasimha Murthy, right in front of the domestic help who was sweeping the courtyard. Narasimha Murthy’s son N Srinivas, 45, who came out upon hearing the commotion and tried to catch the killers, too was slaughtered by the two assailants.

A senior police official said, “The incident took place at around 5.30 am when Narasimha Murthy was sitting outside his house and the domestic help was sweeping the courtyard. The assailants fled the spot immediately after murdering the father and son.”

DCP Rakshitha Krishna Murthy was among the first to reach the scene of the crime. The dog squad was pressed into service to catch the culprits while the Clues team collected clues and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

As the family suspected the involvement of their relatives who are embroiled in a dispute over ancestral property, police launched investigation into that angle.The family told the police that unidentified people had barged into their house twice earlier and expressed suspicion that the assailants could be the same set of people.

The police also recorded the statement of the domestic help and questioned the employees of the hostel hoping to get some leads. Srinivas was a software engineer working in Malaysia who had come to the city three months ago and was about to return in a week.

