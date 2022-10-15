Hyderabad Mayor raps officers over adulterated food sold on streets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Friday expressed her ire at Food Safety Officers and Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) for not carrying out inspections of street food being sold on footpaths and roadsides.

Stating that several citizens had fallen ill because of adulterated food, Vijayalaxmi said that 22 Food Safety Officers and two Gazetted Food Inspectors were in the GHMC. However, their performance was not up to the mark.

In an attempt to curb adulterated food being sold at eateries, the GHMC will form mobile teams comprising Food Safety Officers, AMOHs and veterinary officials. These teams will inspect restaurants and other establishments selling food including the ones operating from footpaths.

The Mayor instructed officials to ensure that only stamped meat is sold and inspect groceries. Officials were also directed to submit a report every day of the daily inspections done in their respective jurisdictions with details of the food samples collected.

