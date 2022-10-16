Chinese investment fraud: Hyderabad police to write to ED, DRI and RBI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police have decided to write to ED, DRI, and RBI about the Chinese investment fraud that they had uncovered as it involved money laundering as well as violation of several other acts that come under their purview and the banking regulator. The fraudulent transactions were to the tune of Rs 441 crore in seven months and Rs 462 crore within 38 days in two accounts, totalling Rs 903 crore.

The police had already issued look-out notices on two Chinese nationals and are contemplating issuing red-corner notices and blue-corner notices once they get to know their passport details. Initially, the police had thought it was a case of cybercrime but it turned out to be financial chicanery involving violations of RBI guidelines and money laundering too. “We came to know that they had created shell companies, virtual bank accounts to launder money. The ED and RBI have been requested to look into the case,” one official who is in the know of the investigation said.

The police said that the investigation of the investment fraud had revealed that a man named Sanjay had created a bank account in the name of Xindai Technologies and on questioning him it was revealed that their centre of operations was in Cambodia which was operated by two Chinese nationals, a woman named Pei and Huan Zuan. The duo is in contact with Lec and Chu Chun Yan who are Chinese and Taiwanese nationals respectively.

The police official said that Lec will be taken into custody as he has some crucial information pertaining to the operations in Cambodia. However, the police might face difficulties in communicating with him as he speaks only Mandarin and police are looking for sources to communicate with him during questioning.

VIOLATION OF NORMS

