Hyderabad: Jail officer falls prey to fraudsters, loses Rs 1 lakh

Published: 16th October 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of the Cherlapally Jail fell prey to fraudsters who manipulated him to pay Rs 1 lakh to get his obscene video removed from social media platforms. It was only after he paid the money did the officer pause to think about what he had done and then approached the police to lodge a complaint. 

According to the Kushaiguda police, the officer received a call from a person who introduced himself as Ajay Kumar Pandey of Delhi Cybercrime wing. The caller told the officer that there was an obscene video of him being circulated on social media platforms. “Pandey” then convinced the officer to contact one Rahul Sharma who asked him to pay Rs 32,500 to get the video removed. 

So convincing was “Pandey” that the officer paid the amount through UPI. “Pandey” then called again, and told him that there were two more videos. The rattled officer paid Rs 65,000 to “Sharma” who asked for Rs85,000 more. The officer finally grew suspicious and approached the police with a complaint. Kushaiguda police registered a case.

