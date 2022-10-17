Home Cities Hyderabad

16,000 get offer letters at Osmania University job fair

The organisers had displayed a huge board listing the companies, jobs on offer, eligibility criteria and the package offered.

Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day mega job fair at Osmania University was a huge success with the participation of over 286 companies and 55,000 candidates of which 16,000 students were issued offer letters and more confirmations are awaited as the recruitment process is in the advanced stages.

Organised by the Human Capital Development Centre of the university, the fair was held on Saturday and Sunday at Arts College and University College of Engineering. OU had made security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Shuttle services were pressed into service to ferry candidates from Tarnaka to the NCC gate to avoid any inconvenience. 

The students had come from different parts of the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh bearing intermittent spells of rain. The organisers displayed a huge board listing the companies, jobs on offer, eligibility criteria and the package offered. Candidates had to fill in a form and choose three from among the companies listed.  

Student volunteers from NCC and NSS representatives from the University College for Women, Nizam College, and College of Engineering were in attendance to guide the HR personnel of various companies and candidates and manage the crowd. The campus wore a festive look with banners and flexes welcoming the HR delegates and the job seekers.

