Green glory: Hyderabad, the World Green City Award 2022 winner

Hyderabad has been named the World Green City Award 2022 recently. Appreciating the tag given to our city, influencers and bloggers shares their views to CE

Published: 18th October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has always been a city that has made the state proud, but this time it has made the country proud by winning the green city award. Ever since the news broke about Hyderabad receiving the World Green City Award 2022, people have flooded social media with posts about how proud they are to be a Hyderabadi. Since the city has made our country proud in terms of living green for economic recovery, CE got in touch with influencers who shared their happiness and critical perspective about the new award given to Hyderabad.

Aastha Maheshwari, well-known travel blogger from the city, says, “I believe our city is very clean and nice in terms of infrastructure. Also, we are strong enough and we are able to manage our waste systems better than other cities. Being a travel blogger, I have been to a lot of cities in India and I personally feel that Hyderabad is the cleanest and very well developed city. We are also very much prepared for the cosmopolitan crowd due to the IT hub sector. We are well equipped and we deserve to be in that list. Our city is a warm and welcoming place and we deserve to get this place.”

Bharath, a social media influencer and well-known travel enthusiast further shares, “I am not sure if we can say Hyderabad is a green city, as only a few parts of the city is green, not the entire city. If we are talking about being a lower carbon emission city, I think that is when we can call it a green city. The whole Gachibowli area is green, but when we go towards the other side of the city like Somajiguda and Begumpet you can hardly see green around. The outskirts are surely green.

I love my city, but in Bengaluru the roads are laid around the tree and they are not chopped. They have a rule about not chopping trees that are above five feet. I have seen worship places built around the tree, unlike in Hyderabad here they chop the trees to widen the road. I think this should be taken into consideration.”

According to Bhavya Natasha, a blogger who was all excited with the news, “Its a proud moment for the people of India and Telangana,” adding, “The government has focused a lot of attention and resources towards developing environmentally friendly urban city that offers spaces to enjoy and thrive in. Also recognising nature oriented approaches to city design and development that are moving towards sustainability.”

