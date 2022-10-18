Hyderabad gets 12 ‘She Mobile Electric Toilets’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Central government’s Safe City Project, as many as 12 She Mobile Electric Toilets have been pressed into service in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The SCP project is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Nirbhaya Funds Scheme launched in various metro cities to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the mobile toilets, exclusively meant for women, have been handed over to them by the police recently for operation and maintenance. These mobile toilets have been deployed in all the six GHMC zones — Secunderabad (3 mobile toilets), L B Nagar (3), Khaiaratabad (2), Charminar (2), Serilingamaplly (1) and Kukatpally (1)- covering their respective police commissionerates.

The mobile toilets will be stationed near crowded places such as railway stations, bus depots and tourist spots. In Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, the mobile toilets will be stationed at Tank Bund, Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, Assembly, Pragathi Bhavan, Charminar and Secunderabad Railway Station. In Cyberabad police commissionerate, the mobile toilets will be stationed at Rajendranagar, Gachibowli Junction and Balanagar. In Rachakonda police commissionerate, the buses will be stationed at Yadagirigutta Temple, L B Nagar X Roads and Uppal X Roads.

The mobile bus facility has a 1,000- litre storage capacity and can be assessed by four persons at the same time and also has one feeding room with proper facilities. It is equipped with sanitary napkins among other amenities.

