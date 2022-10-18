Thrill in the woods: About India's interesting jungles

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: October is officially safari season, at the advent of winter. With a long weekend not far away, we speak to Vikram Lalvani, MD-CEO at Sterling Holiday Resorts about some interesting jungles in the heart of India. India is bestowed with umpteen wildlife parks and sanctuaries and for years, our tourism’s business agenda was inclusive of this segment as just a part offering, says Vikram.

“I strongly believe wildlife of India is more of an exclusive segment within the tourism sector as it is globally recognised for its unique flora and fauna, its landscapes and its tropical climate,” he says adding that jungle safari cannot be more timely as it’s important to build awareness about our forests and the ecology, native habitats and the regional culture of these destinations. He lists four places jungle resorts one can go to for a time of discovery and thrill in the wild.

Gir

Spread across 7 sprawling acres and nestled in a magnificent mango orchard, Sterling Rudra Gir is without a doubt the best place to stay when in the area! Wake up to the sight of the glorious dense forest near the Hiran River which will leave you spellbound. The resort is an oasis in the wilderness with 26 air-conditioned rooms including cottages inspired by the Kubas of Kutch, a swimming pool, outdoor games, a kids’ play area, a rain dance and disco. The resort is within a short driving distance from Gir National Park and is the ideal base to explore in and around Sasan Gir.

Corbett

Sterling Corbett is the perfect escape for jungle and nature lovers! With a panoramic view of the Jim Corbett National Park and the gurgling Ramganga river, one can enjoy star-gazing and bird watching, enjoy indoor games or relax in the spa or swimming pool.

The resort, in addition to well-appointed rooms, also has cottages that offer scenic views. On a clear night, catch a glimpse of the constellations with the help of Sterling Corbett’s stargazing experience. Their Discovery Central, a holiday activity centre, has a variety of indoor and outdoor games.

Sariska

Located on the fringes of Sariska National Park, Sterling Sariska comes with tents that blend with the wilderness.

Sterling Sariska has 40 rooms in the soothing silence of the jungle, where you can also take a long leisurely swim, follow the curated trails that skirt the resort, chat up with the locals that you meet on the way or watch the deer come to a watering hole near the tents. Explore your wild side on an exciting jungle safari.

Wayanad

Just 15 km away from Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Sterling Wayanad is one place you get to see exotic birds like the Malabar hornbill on an early morning walk. The place has many trails for hiking enthusiasts and nature lovers. It is ‘the’ place to unwind and gorge on scrumptious local delicacies. Each room is inspired by the three legacy trees of the region - bamboo, neem, and peepal. Take a stroll in the green lanes, take a dip in the beautifully designed swimming pool, visit the waterfalls in the area and walk through lush paddy fields. Go on the house’s special birdwatch trail or experience pottery within the resort itself, the discoveries at Wayanad are endless.

