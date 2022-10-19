Diwali around the corner, Hyderabad lining up to light up

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diwali has always been one of the most exciting festivals that people eagerly await. Apart from the colourfully lit malls, streets, pretty clothes and yummy food, bursting crackers is the most favourite part of the festival for many. Diwali is incomplete without crackers that come in different shapes, sizes and even colours. From the mirchi bomb to the rocket, each one of them has takers. For the past two years, the country was plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown and fears. This will be the first time in three years that the city will go back to its past glory of musically noisy Diwali.

Bursting crackers with friends, neighbours and family sets up a whole different vibe for the festival. We take you through the city’s popular shopping site for crackers — Begum Bazaar, in the run-up to the festival.

People queued up in long lines, bargaining, shouting their choices amid the noisy crowd at decked-up stores is what a regular day during Diwali looks like. Remember those small onion bombs that we’d play with during the festival? This street specifically welcomes you with tiny colourful onion bombs which sure have been missed in the past.

As we check out the many stalls at the place, we get in touch with Hameed, a 78-year-old man sitting in a corner and calmly making these onion bombs. “It’s been 40 years since I started making these onion crackers for the festival. I sell them at different stalls here set up for Diwali. Though many have forgotten these sweet memories I ensure to make and sell them to those who come back for these small crackers. I never tire of making these, despite making them for four decades now and will continue to make them as long as my body allows me to,” Hameed tells CE.

A little farther away from his store, one can witness a huge line, not inside but outside a store waiting to get in. Called Shanti Fire Works, the popular shop in the street has every customer leaving with crackers bought not in a tiny packet but in bulks. Sanjay K Bhope, the current owner of the 150-year-old store is the sixth generation cracker businessman of his family. “I took over this store after my father. We have people coming to our store from different corners of the city, right from early hours in the morning. We are open 365 days and I have over 50 staff members helping me during this week. We also have different branches in the city where you get the same quality fireworks,” he says.

The most impressive part about the store is that people are willing to stand in a queue and wait for their turn to pick up their favourite crackers from the store. Nestled in a single room the store is always stocking up on crackers so they don’t run out amid the huge demand. You will be surprised to see bouncers guard the store to control overcrowding at the place. The owner also proudly says, “Some of my regular customers are respected members of the Indian military. It’s such a joy and privilege to serve them.”

