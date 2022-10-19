Home Cities Hyderabad

Girl sexually assaulted in school in Hyderabad, accused held 

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in posh Banjara Hills here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has since been arrested.

The girl's mother complained to police on Tuesday that her daughter, who has been studying in the school for the last five months, told her that had some pain in her legs.

After the mother had enquired with the girl on Monday, she informed her that a man working in the school took her to a room on the premises and sexually assaulted her, a police release said.

The girl's parents rushed to the school to enquire about the matter. As they were entering the premises, the girl identified the person who had harassed her. The man was found to be a car driver of the school principal, police said.

The girl's parents were of the opinion that the incident indicates the principal's negligence.

They requested that action as per law be taken against the accused and also the principal, they said.

The accused has been arrested and action would be taken against the principal, police said.

A case was registered under stringent sections of law and the accused may face tough punishment if the allegation is proved, they added.

Meanwhile, Geeta Murthy, president of BJP Telangana's Mahila Morcha, condemned the incident and demanded harsh punishment to the accused and trial of the case in a fast-track court.

