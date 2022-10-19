Home Cities Hyderabad

 Hyderabad city based Popsicle brand Skippi launches freezer bikes

City-based Popsicle brand Skippi launched a freezer bike at Taj Deccan on Tuesday.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Freezer bike

Freezer bike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City-based Popsicle brand Skippi launched a freezer bike at Taj Deccan on Tuesday. In partnership with BikeWo, the customised refrigerated scooter allows consumers easy and convenient delivery of nostalgic ice popsicles.

Skippi Ice Pops aims to bring back the nostalgia of childhood chuskis, at public parks, residential communities, schools and colleges across the country. This is after a preview at Franchise India Expo 2022 (Delhi); the brand recorded pre-bookings of over 100 freezer bikes on its introduction. In addition to the launch of the Skippi Freezer Bike, Skippi also announced the launch of the Solo and Master Franchisee model for interested investors to sell Skippi Ice Pops on the go in public spaces.

The electric bike has a battery-run refrigerator attached to it. It can hold hundreds of popsicles and can keep them frozen at the right temperatures until 16 hours after a charge. “We have grown from 15 lakh per month to almost Rs 2.5 crores.

We are using trusted battery technology for environmental efficiency. We are positive that the Skippi Freezer Bike will prove truly valuable and make Skippi Ice Pops even more accessible and available on the go,” says Co-Founder of Skippi Ice pops Ravi Kabra. Who also said that, although born in Hyderabad, the startup is doing exceptionally well in Rajasthan and Gujarat.  

Skippi ice pops are available in six exciting flavours — raspberry, orange, cola, mango twist, bubblegum and lemon in 8,000 outlets across India, including 1,500 in Hyderabad alone. With the new skippi bike company aims to make around Rs 3.5 crores a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freezer bikes Skippi Taj Deccan
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp