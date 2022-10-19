 Hyderabad city based Popsicle brand Skippi launches freezer bikes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based Popsicle brand Skippi launched a freezer bike at Taj Deccan on Tuesday. In partnership with BikeWo, the customised refrigerated scooter allows consumers easy and convenient delivery of nostalgic ice popsicles.

Skippi Ice Pops aims to bring back the nostalgia of childhood chuskis, at public parks, residential communities, schools and colleges across the country. This is after a preview at Franchise India Expo 2022 (Delhi); the brand recorded pre-bookings of over 100 freezer bikes on its introduction. In addition to the launch of the Skippi Freezer Bike, Skippi also announced the launch of the Solo and Master Franchisee model for interested investors to sell Skippi Ice Pops on the go in public spaces.

The electric bike has a battery-run refrigerator attached to it. It can hold hundreds of popsicles and can keep them frozen at the right temperatures until 16 hours after a charge. “We have grown from 15 lakh per month to almost Rs 2.5 crores.

We are using trusted battery technology for environmental efficiency. We are positive that the Skippi Freezer Bike will prove truly valuable and make Skippi Ice Pops even more accessible and available on the go,” says Co-Founder of Skippi Ice pops Ravi Kabra. Who also said that, although born in Hyderabad, the startup is doing exceptionally well in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Skippi ice pops are available in six exciting flavours — raspberry, orange, cola, mango twist, bubblegum and lemon in 8,000 outlets across India, including 1,500 in Hyderabad alone. With the new skippi bike company aims to make around Rs 3.5 crores a month.

