It’s not judges’ job to make people happy: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

But I guess he is bound by an ideology that cannot tolerate independent institutions.

Published: 19th October 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Responding to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s comment that the people were not happy with the collegium system of appointing the judges, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that it’s not judges’ job to make people happy.

“Judiciary is meant to curtail govt’s arbitrariness & protect peoples’ rights. Minister is blatantly saying that he wants to replace independent judiciary with govt appointees. This was why govt’s NJAC was declared unconstitutional too,” he tweeted.

“As a student of law, the Minister should have known better. But I guess he is bound by an ideology that cannot tolerate independent institutions. This is subtle intimidation,” he said. He also slammed the BJP for promptly approving the early release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

“The release was against the Central government’s own policy. But BJP state and central govt left no stone unturned for the early release of these rapists, murderers & child killers. #BilkisBano’s rapists were released early after approval from @AmitShah’s ministry. These men were guilty of brutal rape & murder. A 3 year old’s head was bashed with a rock. They were killed only because they were Muslim. For BJP, no crime is too grave if the victims are Muslim (sic),” he tweeted.

