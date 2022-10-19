Priest performed black magic, deserved to die, says killer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MTech graduate Vinay, who has now been identified by police as the main accused in the Uppal double murder case, came in contact with priest Narasimha through his uncle. In fact, Vinay’s entire family was in contact with the deceased as he was performing poojas for them.

Eventually, Vinay too started believing in superstitions and approached Narasimha to perform pooja so that he can get an SI job. TNIE learnt that Vinay invested all his savings with Narsimha to perform poojas for his success but ended up facing untoward incidents. When his uncles died, there were rumours that Narasimha performed black magic against them. Believing in these rumours, Vinay decided to eliminate Narasimha.

Subsequently, Vinay approached childhood friend Bala and the latter’s associates, who promised to help him without expecting any money in return. On October 8, Vinay asked Bala’s friends Jagadeesh and Ramu to stay in Sri Venkateshwara Boys Hostel opposite Narasimha’s house. On October 14, Vinay and Bala joined the duo in the hostel. When Narasimha came out, they pounced on him and stabbed him several times with a sickle and knife. They also killed his son Srinivas when he tried to save his father.

The four accused tried to escape on two bikes which they kept ready for the purpose. But one of them did not start and they had to push for some distance to start, which was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. After they escaped from Hyderabad, they moved to Tirupathi, Srikalahasthi, Vizag, Vijayawada and Nagpur before returning to Hyderabad on Monday evening when they were picked up by police from Suchitra.

When Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy questioned him, Vinay said: “Narsimha did only bad things for me through black magic. There is northing wrong in killing him. He deserved to die.”

