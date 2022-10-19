Revenge over ‘failed’ pooja motive behind double murder in Hyderabad

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have unravelled the mystery shrouding the double murder of 75-year-old priest Narasimla Narasimha and his 45-year-old son Narasimla Srinivas on October 14 in Uppal after arresting five persons on Monday and Tuesday. They have found evidence that the murder was committed by two persons with the help of three others, suspecting that the priest was performing black magic against Vinay to dodge repayment of Rs 6 lakh, which he had taken to do pooja so that he could land the job of an SI.

The five accused arrested by police are Likki Vinay Yogendar Reddy, Yalla Bala Krishna, Lal Jagadeesh Goud, Ganvaya Ram and Shyam Sundar Gaikwad. The police said that there were three more accused — Gaddi Karthik, Vakiti Sudhakar Reddy and Likki Savitri, who had to be examined.

According to police, accused No 1 Likki Vinay and No 2 Yalla Balakrishna were arrested at Suchitra Circle on Monday, while the other three were taken into custody on Tuesday. According to police, Vinay appeared for an SI examination in 2016 and during that period Narasimha took Rs 6 lakh, with a promise to perform pooja so that he could get the job. He asked him to pay Rs 12.5 lakh to Vali, who lives in Kismatpur, and Rajyalakshmi.

When Vinay did not get the job, he began bringing pressure on them to return his money. They finally relented and returned Rs 10 lakh in cash and gave him cheques for the remaining amount. But the priest did not return Rs 6 lakh to Vinay.

Meanwhile, Vinay invested Rs 13.5 lakh with Varun, a contractor. When Vinay did not get his money back from Varun, he approached the priest with a request to perform pooja for which he took Rs 40,000. When Varun returned half of the amount to Vinay, the priest took Rs 1.5 lakh, claiming that due to his pooja Varun had repaid half his amount.

In 2019, Vinay approached the priest again saying that he is unable to settle in life. The priest then told him that “grahas” were not in his favour and advised him to go abroad after collecting Rs 11,000 from him for performing a pooja. Later, he went to Australia but could not settle there due to lockdown and returned to India in September, 2020.

Since March 2021, Vinay mounted pressure on the priest to return his Rs 6 lakh. But the priest started avoiding him. Since September last year, Vinay had a strong feeling that he felt sick and suffering financially. He felt that he was facing mental stress. In fact, the police also filed a case against him in Pahadisherief police station. On every Pournami, he was feeling very strange and suspected that the priest was doing some black magic against him to avoid returning his money. That was when Vinay decided to do away with him.

Accordingly, he took the help of Balakrishna, Jagadeesh, Ganvaya Ram, Shyam Sundar, and hatched a plot. On the day of the incident, Vinay and others barged into the priest’s house. Vinay attacked the priest with a sickle while Bala Krishna stabbed the priest’s son Srinivas which resulted in their instantaneous deaths. Karthik and Sudhakar Reddy provided a two-wheeler and transferred Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to Likki to escape.

HYDERABAD: Police have unravelled the mystery shrouding the double murder of 75-year-old priest Narasimla Narasimha and his 45-year-old son Narasimla Srinivas on October 14 in Uppal after arresting five persons on Monday and Tuesday. They have found evidence that the murder was committed by two persons with the help of three others, suspecting that the priest was performing black magic against Vinay to dodge repayment of Rs 6 lakh, which he had taken to do pooja so that he could land the job of an SI. The five accused arrested by police are Likki Vinay Yogendar Reddy, Yalla Bala Krishna, Lal Jagadeesh Goud, Ganvaya Ram and Shyam Sundar Gaikwad. The police said that there were three more accused — Gaddi Karthik, Vakiti Sudhakar Reddy and Likki Savitri, who had to be examined. According to police, accused No 1 Likki Vinay and No 2 Yalla Balakrishna were arrested at Suchitra Circle on Monday, while the other three were taken into custody on Tuesday. According to police, Vinay appeared for an SI examination in 2016 and during that period Narasimha took Rs 6 lakh, with a promise to perform pooja so that he could get the job. He asked him to pay Rs 12.5 lakh to Vali, who lives in Kismatpur, and Rajyalakshmi. When Vinay did not get the job, he began bringing pressure on them to return his money. They finally relented and returned Rs 10 lakh in cash and gave him cheques for the remaining amount. But the priest did not return Rs 6 lakh to Vinay. Meanwhile, Vinay invested Rs 13.5 lakh with Varun, a contractor. When Vinay did not get his money back from Varun, he approached the priest with a request to perform pooja for which he took Rs 40,000. When Varun returned half of the amount to Vinay, the priest took Rs 1.5 lakh, claiming that due to his pooja Varun had repaid half his amount. In 2019, Vinay approached the priest again saying that he is unable to settle in life. The priest then told him that “grahas” were not in his favour and advised him to go abroad after collecting Rs 11,000 from him for performing a pooja. Later, he went to Australia but could not settle there due to lockdown and returned to India in September, 2020. Since March 2021, Vinay mounted pressure on the priest to return his Rs 6 lakh. But the priest started avoiding him. Since September last year, Vinay had a strong feeling that he felt sick and suffering financially. He felt that he was facing mental stress. In fact, the police also filed a case against him in Pahadisherief police station. On every Pournami, he was feeling very strange and suspected that the priest was doing some black magic against him to avoid returning his money. That was when Vinay decided to do away with him. Accordingly, he took the help of Balakrishna, Jagadeesh, Ganvaya Ram, Shyam Sundar, and hatched a plot. On the day of the incident, Vinay and others barged into the priest’s house. Vinay attacked the priest with a sickle while Bala Krishna stabbed the priest’s son Srinivas which resulted in their instantaneous deaths. Karthik and Sudhakar Reddy provided a two-wheeler and transferred Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to Likki to escape.