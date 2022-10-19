Steps to save your skin and pocket!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Morning routine: Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and mask. Late morning routine: Cleanse, tone, apply sunscreen, foundation. Evening routine: Cleanse, apply serum, eye cream. Night routine: Cleanse, apply hydrating serum, face oil.

Each product must be applied with apt skin care appliances like electric massagers and jade rollers to get the best results. It’s the latest trend in self-care, on social media, with hundreds of videos with over a million views on most. Women now use up to 6-8 products on their face and at least four products on their hair as part of their daily routine. Is this focus on our skin and hair health or just a dent in the pocket? CE speaks to dermatologists about the side effects of this growing trend.

“There are many new masks in the market. Each mask promises different results. The results do not last long. So before using it, one must check if they are allergic to it. The same goes with the other skin products; even layers of skincare products can be harmful,” says Dr Swapna Priya, a dermatologist. She speaks about the skincare application appliances and adds: “Until no needles are poking out of the appliance, there wouldn’t be a problem. Overuse is. But, any heat-generating machine could also cause a problem, so one has to be cautious.”

Sensitive skin should be careful, know your skin type and be mindful of the cremes you use. Creams, if not applied on time and if the usage is stopped immediately, can cause more problems, hinted the dermatologist. She added, “People are also using jade rollers and derma rollers without cleaning it after every use. It can cause skin infections. Besides, rollers are just an addition. We don’t have to pay extra for these products, but follow simple skin and hair care routines.”

There is also LED skin therapy which sounds absurd but is promoted as a wonder on social media. Dr Syed Shazia Fatima explains how using products on skin or hair depends on the quality of products and proper technique. She says, “LED light in different colours of red, blue and yellow is great for reducing inflammation and acne and has anti-ageing effects. The efficacy and safety of these at-home appliances without medical supervision is debatable.”

She further says, “Facial massagers must be super gentle on the skin like the ultrasonic ones, with soft bristles, and you are not someone with acne prone, sensitive or atopic skin, or have any skin infections, they should be okay to use.”

If more robust bristles and more pressure are applied, they can cause Telangiectasias, which are small, widened blood vessels on the skin. Similar, manual silicone-based shampoo massagers are great for exfoliating that scalp and applying your shampoo evenly provided a dermatologist has recommended you, she says..

