Tame that mane: BAMS inhouse Ayurvedic Doctor Vedix tells how to care for hair and skin 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Men, have you started prepping for the festive season? Besides investing in fabulous outfits, it’s important to offer some TLC for your skin and hair as well. After all, you want to compliment the women in your life by looking your best, right? Dr Zeel Gandhi, BAMS inhouse Ayurvedic Doctor Vedix, India’s largest ayurveda-based customised beauty tech brand tells you how to care for your hair and skin to bring out your best festive look!

Hair care

As each day of the festival is considered auspicious, you may have to follow your family traditions of washing your hair every day. However, this can damage your hair. Sulfates present in shampoos strip off the natural oils present in your scalp and hair. Hence, it is better to limit your shampoo days to 2-3 a week. Opt for a mild herbal shampoo that is free of harmful chemicals.

Avoid using blow dryers and styling tools at high temperatures after hair wash. Your hair tends to be vulnerable to damage when it is wet. Hence, just pat dry with a soft cotton towel gently and leave it for air drying.

Avoid using too many products on your hair. Using hair gels, waxes, or hair sprays can weigh down your hair and lead to hair loss in the long run. Instead, you can massage your scalp and hair using any warm herbal oil an hour before hair wash. This acts as a natural conditioner for your hair and gives it a glossy and voluminous look.

Apply deep conditioning masks made of aloe, yogurt and coconut milk on your scalp and hair once a week.

Skin care

Avoid taking hot showers as it can damage your skin while leaving it irritated, dry and flaky. It’s always better to take a bath with normal water at room temperature. This helps in boosting blood circulation in your skin tissue. You can opt for lukewarm water if the room temperature is uncomfortably cold.

Do not use harsh soaps to cleanse your face as facial skin is more sensitive than your body. Instead, use a mild herbal cleanser twice a day to wash your face. This helps in eliminating accumulated dead skin, dirt, sweat and sebum, without stripping off the natural oil in your skin.

Scrub your face once a week using a mild exfoliator. This helps to prevent ingrown hair in the beard area and gives your facial skin a smoother finish when you shave.

Avoid shaving before shower. Instead, do it after washing your face with lukewarm water. This opens up your beard follicles while making your coarse beard hair softer.

Avoid using alcohol-based aftershaves as they can dry out your skin and cause irritation. Instead, use a soothing herbal moisturizer suitable for your skin.

Never forget to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

