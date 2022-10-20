Music in his veins: Ustad Usman Khan's passion inspires many in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ustad Usman Khan, known for his excellence in classical music and his love towards the endless tune of sitar, performed in the city this weekend, much to the delight of fans across age groups. The 81-year-old’s passion towards music has inspired many to take up the stringed instrument. In Hyderabad for a mellifluous sitar recital, CE caught up with the Ustad who opens up about how music has evolved over the past years, his love for the City of Pearls, and more.

Usman Khan took his audience to another realm with his music that wouldn’t stop ringing in people’s years even hours later. Speaking about how it was playing for a diverse audience, he says, “It was a very beautiful concert that was well organised by Surmandal. I absolutely love the Hyderabad audience for their taste and appreciation of music, especially classical. They have never failed to shower me with love and praise.” Adding that this isn’t his first time in the city, he says, “I have always received an overwhelming response from the crowd here and it wasn’t any different this time. I always look forward to playing for such an audience.”

The musician couldn’t contain his love for the City of Nawabs. “Hyderabad is such an alluring city. It is such a joy to witness the beautiful change it is seeing, while dutifully staying true to its history and roots. I had a great time touring the Salar Jung Museum and other picturesque monuments and places in the city when I visited earlier. Not to forget the warm people and the best food,” he says.

Classical music has a style, aura and audience that are a class apart. Stressing that this genre of music is both evergreen and evolving, he says he was overjoyed to see that the audience consisted of a mixed group of people. “The fact that the young generation is drawn to and is interested in this genre is proof of its legacy. Indian classical music is one that stays with you, fan or not.

The value it has and what we musicians have been receiving, even as we travel across the globe, is unmatched — that’s truly how far good music has brought us.” Before he signs off, we ask the Ustad what music means to him to which he responds, “Music is my life, it’s my oxygen, it’s my religion.”

