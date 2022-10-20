Telangana High Court asks for report on welfare for transgenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed Advocate General BS Prasad to provide a comprehensive report on the status of the transgender community and the efforts done under the NALSA Judgment and the Transgender Protection Act to better their lot.

The High Court also asked the AG to submit a report of the board recently formed by the State of Telangana for the transgender community, as well as an extension of the benefit conferred by GO Ms No 17, dated November 5, 2014, of Aasara Pensions to eligible toddy tappers, wavers, widows, single women, old age persons, and the members of the transgender community, and to list the matter after four weeks.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy heard Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli’s PIL describing the difficulties experienced by the transgender minority in society.

Counsel for the petitioner, Jayna Kothari, informed the court that despite explicit directives from this court, the authorities are not implementing the Aasara scheme for the transgender community. Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad argued that the State will take suitable action and that the state had established a separate organisation and allocated Rs 2 crore for the welfare of the transgenders. According to the petitioners’ counsel, Jayna Kothari, the State had around 57,000 transgender persons at the time the case was filed.

