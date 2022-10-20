Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court asks for report on welfare for transgenders

Counsel for the petitioner, Jayna Kothari, informed the court that despite explicit directives from this court, the authorities are not implementing the Aasara scheme for the transgender community.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed Advocate General BS Prasad to provide a comprehensive report on the status of the transgender community and the efforts done under the NALSA Judgment and the Transgender Protection Act to better their lot.

The High Court also asked the AG to submit a report of the board recently formed by the State of Telangana for the transgender community, as well as an extension of the benefit conferred by GO Ms No 17, dated November 5, 2014, of Aasara Pensions to eligible toddy tappers, wavers, widows, single women, old age persons, and the members of the transgender community, and to list the matter after four weeks.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy heard Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli’s PIL describing the difficulties experienced by the transgender minority in society.

Counsel for the petitioner, Jayna Kothari, informed the court that despite explicit directives from this court, the authorities are not implementing the Aasara scheme for the transgender community. Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad argued that the State will take suitable action and that the state had established a separate organisation and allocated Rs 2 crore for the welfare of the transgenders. According to the petitioners’ counsel, Jayna Kothari, the State had around 57,000 transgender persons at the time the case was filed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp