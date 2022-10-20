Temporary relief to Karvy in money laundering case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday halted the adjudicating authority’s decision issued under the terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in respect of certain assets belonging to the Karvy Group.

The judge requested replies from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and scheduled a hearing for November 29. On August 25, 2022, the adjudicating body authorised the personnel of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to keep the record they obtained from the Karvy offices even after the stipulated term of 180 days had passed.

C Parthasarathy of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd and Karvy Realty, among others, petitioned the Supreme Court, contesting the ED personnel’s actions as well as the adjudicating authority’s ruling. They claimed that the property and records were seized by ED authorities on September 22, 2021, and that the adjudicating body issued a freezing order on September 24, 2022. They stated that the authorities must issue this order within 180 days. In this case, it was passed well after the time restriction. As a result, the freezing order is lifted, and the assets ought to be unfrozen, they claim.

Their counsel, Avinash Desai, brought the absence of the quorum at the adjudicating body to the court’s attention. The authority should have three members, one of whom should have a legal background. However, the authority’s order authorising the freezing of assets and data was signed by a single member. Avinash stated that the ruling was issued by a non-judicial member who is an IRS official, pointing out numerous legal inconsistencies in the case. The judge issued an interim injunction postponing the adjudicating authority’s ruling and scheduled the case for November 29.

