Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to double capacity of sewage treatment plants to curb Hussainsagar pollution

The State government has decided to double the capacity of three Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) to further reduce pollution in the lake.

Published: 21st October 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage Treatment Plant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DUE  to ever-increasing population, sewage generation has increased manifold in Greater Hyderabad limits. To deal with this additional sewage flows, especially from Kukatpally, Picket and Balkapur nalas into Hussainsagar, the State government has decided to double the capacity of three Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) to further reduce pollution in the lake.

As increase in lake pollution is being attributed to industrial units releasing large amounts of sewage and effluents into the lake, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is all set to take up the augmentation and upgradation of existing 5 mld, 20  mld and 30 mld capacity STPs into 10 mld, 40 mld and 60 mld capacity respectively with tertiary treatment, including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) around the lake for 20 years as well as creating associated infrastructure for the purpose.

The three existing STPs were constructed under the Hussainsagar Lake Project (HSLP) with loan  provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency and were commissioned during 2012-14. These STPs were designed to treat the sewage for improving the water quality of the lake.

Treated water to be diverted to Musi
Sources told TNIE that augmentation and upgradation of three existing three  STPs will be taken up under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) on design,  finance, build, own, operate and transfer (DFBOOT) basis. The treated water would be utilised for non-domestic purposes or would be diverted to Musi river through interception and diversions (I&D) lines.

The  20 mld STP near the Khairatabad flyover, opposite IMAX theatres will be upgraded to 40 mld. Earlier, it was upgraded from secondary level to  tertiary level on extended aeration process. This STP receives sewage from interception and diversion (I&D) works carried out on Balkapur nala and also from a man-hole on duplicate “A main” that runs through the STP premises.  

During the upgrade, this STP was retrofitted to achieve biological nutrient removal and a tertiary membrane filtration was installed to polish the secondary effluent achieve very low  Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS) and Total  Phosphorus (TP) for direct discharge into the lake. The treated water from this STP is also being supplied to various parks around  Hussainsagar for horticulture purposes.  

The 30 mld STP is  located near the Patigadda area opposite to KIMS, Secunderabad. This is a  greenfield STP constructed under the HSLP, and receives sewage from interception and diversion (I&D) works on Picket Nala. The treatment process at this STP is the modified Johannesburg (JHB) process, and the secondary effluent is filtered through sand filters for polishing to be discharged into Picket nala while flowing into Hussainsagar.

Similarly,  the five mld STP constructed under the HSLP is upstream in Kukatpally area, which is part of Hussainsagar Lake’s catchment area. This STP  employs an oxidation ditch process with lamella plate settlers as secondary clarifiers and discharges secondary effluent into the IDL  Cheruvu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Sewage generation Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp