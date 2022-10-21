Hyderabad residents warm up to green crackers for Diwali

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Along with the bright lights of the diyas and spectacular views of the grand fireworks during the Diwali season, the air and noise pollution caused by the crackers have been a major concern for many environmentalists.

Owing to the orders by the Supreme court and the promotion of green firecrackers manufactured and registered by CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), many of the firework retailer outlets in the city have gradually shifted away from conventional crackers.

Firecracker stalls set up at Banjara Hills in

Hyderabad ahead of Diwali | Vinay Madapu

NEERI defines these firecrackers as being made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage, reduced raw materials in the compositions and use of additives such as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter. The green crackers cause 30 per cent less air pollution as compared to traditional ones.

Speaking to TNIE, A D Bhanarkar, Chief Scientist of Air Pollution Control Division said, “These crackers though are not completely green, they reduce the emissions to a certain extent. Many manufacturers of the firework industries have taken the combinations and formulations from us and produced products. After testing we provide certifications and QR codes to some of the products and are eligible for sales.”

“Air pollution causes many diseases like cardiac arrests, breathing problems that threaten human life. As many people are suffering the effects of air pollution today, making these crackers available in the market will help in protecting their health and environment.”

Imported from Sivakasi

Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association (TFWDA) president K Venugopal said, “There are no registered green manufacturing units in Telangana but we import the stock from Sivakasi fireworks industries, Tamil Nadu. There was a mixed market last year but this year apart from the leftover crackers we are only selling green fireworks.”

“We have different varieties of green crackers, the sales have increased because of the continuous holidays this year post-Covid. The prices of the green crackers are 30-40% higher than the regular ones. Though there is a lack of awareness about the difference between the two products among the customers we are trying to provide them with green crackers,” he said.

