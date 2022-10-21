ICOMM, Caracal ink pact to make small arms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ICOMM, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) which manufacture missile and sub-systems, communications as well as other systems technology such as drone and counter drones on Thursday signed a partnership agreement with Caracal, a leading small arms manufacturer and entity within EDGE Group, UAE.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, ICOMM and CARACAL will partner and develop a complete portfolio of locally manufactured small arms for the Indian Defence forces and market for international export. The agreement was signed during DEFEXPO 2022, the Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems Exhibition, which is underway at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

ICOMM Chief Sumanth P said: “ICOMM’s MoU with Caracal (EDGE Group, UAE) is a step towards making the Defence sector in India self-sufficient and self-reliant in light of the geopolitical shifts taking place throughout the world.”

