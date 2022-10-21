Home Cities Hyderabad

MIM MLA declares Tolichowki mosquito-free

Officials said that Shatam Talab is located between Golconda and Tolichowki divisions of Karwan circle.

Published: 21st October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MIM MLA from Karwan Assembly constituency, Kausar Mohinuddin declared Tolichowki as “mosquito free”. ‘’It’s Official, Tolichowki is now mosquito free. On rep of AIMIM Prez Br @asadowaisi  to GHMC Commissioner, a five-month clean-up drive by Lakes and Entomology, Department with a Floating Trash Collector (FTC) machine was taken up in Shah Hatim Lake.

Water hyacinth was removed. Drones used to spray chemicals. I would like to thank @ZC_Khairatabad  Ravi Kiran, CE, SE Lakes, CE, EE and other officials for their efforts,’’ the MLA tweeted on Thursday.
‘’Request residents to ensure the cleanliness is maintained by not dumping wastage, so that mosquitoes don’t use this as a breeding ground,’’ he added.

Officials said that Shatam Talab is located between Golconda and Tolichowki divisions of Karwan circle. To clean this, two Hitachis, 16 hired specialist labourers and four EFAs worked for 60 days.

