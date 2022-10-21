MIM MLA declares Tolichowki mosquito-free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MIM MLA from Karwan Assembly constituency, Kausar Mohinuddin declared Tolichowki as “mosquito free”. ‘’It’s Official, Tolichowki is now mosquito free. On rep of AIMIM Prez Br @asadowaisi to GHMC Commissioner, a five-month clean-up drive by Lakes and Entomology, Department with a Floating Trash Collector (FTC) machine was taken up in Shah Hatim Lake.

Water hyacinth was removed. Drones used to spray chemicals. I would like to thank @ZC_Khairatabad Ravi Kiran, CE, SE Lakes, CE, EE and other officials for their efforts,’’ the MLA tweeted on Thursday.

‘’Request residents to ensure the cleanliness is maintained by not dumping wastage, so that mosquitoes don’t use this as a breeding ground,’’ he added.

Officials said that Shatam Talab is located between Golconda and Tolichowki divisions of Karwan circle. To clean this, two Hitachis, 16 hired specialist labourers and four EFAs worked for 60 days.

HYDERABAD: MIM MLA from Karwan Assembly constituency, Kausar Mohinuddin declared Tolichowki as “mosquito free”. ‘’It’s Official, Tolichowki is now mosquito free. On rep of AIMIM Prez Br @asadowaisi to GHMC Commissioner, a five-month clean-up drive by Lakes and Entomology, Department with a Floating Trash Collector (FTC) machine was taken up in Shah Hatim Lake. Water hyacinth was removed. Drones used to spray chemicals. I would like to thank @ZC_Khairatabad Ravi Kiran, CE, SE Lakes, CE, EE and other officials for their efforts,’’ the MLA tweeted on Thursday. ‘’Request residents to ensure the cleanliness is maintained by not dumping wastage, so that mosquitoes don’t use this as a breeding ground,’’ he added. Officials said that Shatam Talab is located between Golconda and Tolichowki divisions of Karwan circle. To clean this, two Hitachis, 16 hired specialist labourers and four EFAs worked for 60 days.