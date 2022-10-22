Diwali on my plate

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Date & Apple Kheer

Ingredients

500 ml milk | 1 teaspoon ghee | cup chopped dates |1 medium apple grated |1 tablespoon raisins

Method

● In a pan with hot ghee, add freshly grated apples. On a medium burner, cook this mixture for 8 to 9 minutes, or until the liquid has evaporated. Take it out of the flame and allow it to cool to room temperature.

● In a large, nonstick pan, heat the milk and bring it to a boil.

● When it comes to a boil, add the chopped dates and simmer for 7-8 minutes. After that, add the raisins and continue to cook for an additional two to three minutes. Take it out of the flame and allow it to cool to room temperature.

● Add the apple mixture (room temperature) to the milk (room temperature) when both of our ingredients have cooled fully.

● Mix thoroughly, then chill for two to three hours before serving.

— By VH Suresh, corporate executive chef, Platform 65

Kaju Pista Gulkand Surai

Ingredients

250gm cashews |250gm sugar |250gm ghee |5 gm cardamom

100gm pistachio (blanched and skin removed)

50g gulkand (sweet preserve of rose petals)

Method

● Soak cashew nuts an hour before. Grind the soaked cashew nuts into a smooth paste.

● Pour it into a kadai and add sugar. Cook for 10 minutes.

● Now, add the ghee and set the mixture aside.

● For pistachio filling, chop the blanched pistachio and mix it with gulkand. Stuff the pistachio filling into the kaju mixture and shape them into a surai shape.

● Garnish with silver leaves and gulkand on top.

—By Chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director, NHCC

Bhalla Papdi Chaat

Ingredients

Bhallas

|1 cup urad dal (white lentils without skin) |1/4 cup moong dal | 1/4 tsp cumin | 1 pinch asafoetida | Salt to taste | Oil for deep frying

Papdi Chaat

| Bhallas | Papdis (store-bought) | 1 boiled potato – cut into small cubes | 1 cup boiled chana/chickpeas | 2 cups dahi chutney | 1/2 cup Green Chutney

| 1/2 cup sweet tamarind chutney | 1 tsp chaat masala | 1 tsp Red chilli powder | 1 tsp Rock salt | 1 tsp roasted cumin powder | Pomegranates

Dahi chutney

2 cups thick fresh curd | 1 tbsp powdered sugar | 1/4 tsp rock salt

Green chutney

| 2 packed cups of mint leaves | 1 cup coriander leaves | 3 green chillies | 1 small piece of ginger | 1/2 tsp cumin | Salt to taste | 1 tsp oil

Sweet tamarind chutney

| 1 cup thick tamarind extract – soak tamarind in warm water for half an hour and squeeze out the juice | 2 tsp oil | 1/2 tsp cumin | 1/2 tsp ginger powder (sonth) | 1/2 tsp chilli powder | 1/4 tsp rock salt | 1 pinch asafoetida | 1 cup pounded jaggery

Method

● Soak the urad dal and moong dal for 6 hours or overnight. Wash thoroughly. Grind the dals together with very little water to a smooth paste (just like vada batter).

● Pour the batter into a dish and add the salt, jeera and asafetida. Whisk the batter for a few minutes till light and fluffy.

● Heat the oil for deep frying. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and fry on medium heat till golden.

● Drain the bhallas, and remove into a dish containing warm water

● Beat the curd well till smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Chill in refrigerator till use.

● Heat oil in a pan, add cumin to crackle, add mint, coriander, green chillies, ginger. Fry for 2-3 minutes till the rawness is gone. Cool and grind to a fine paste adding salt and a little water.

● Heat oil in a pan, add cumin to crackle. Add ginger powder, asafoetida, chilli powder. Add tamarind pulp and cook for 5 minutes. Add the jaggery, rock salt and cook for further 5 minutes, till it reaches a nice consistency.

Serving

● On a plate, place 3-4 bhallas (spread out), and place the papdis in between the bhallas. Add a few potato pieces and boiled chana on top.

● Add the dahi chutney generously on top so that the bhallas and papdi are covered completely. Next, add a spoonful each of the green chutney and tamarind chutney.

● Sprinike a pinch of cumin powder, chilli powder, chaat masala, rock salt.

● Garnish with pomegranate and serve on Diwali eve.

— By Vikash Vumudi, Aetna Hospitality

Ras malai Tres Leches

Ingredients

400ml milk, full cream

5g saffron |100gm toned milk toned |50gm sugar

20ml vinegar |30ml rich cream |20gm carrot

2gm cardamom, green |20gms almonds

2gm rose petals |10gm pistachios

Method:

● Firstly, in a hot pan boil full cream milk, add vinegar slowly and stir. Make chhena out of it and put it in a masking cloth. Add some cold water to drain the excess vinegar.

● Now make a carrot pudding to combine it with rich cream & sugar. Make soft ras malai and boil it in the light sugar syrup until it floats on the sugar syrup. Now, slit the ras malai into 3 pieces and stuff with carrot pudding.

● Make sweetened saffron milk and pour it into the tres leches. Garnish it with rose petals and serve cold.

By Sandeep Sai, executive chef, Farzi Cafe

(Compiled by Rachel Dammala)

