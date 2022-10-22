Home Cities Hyderabad

Fun and Festivities: Sneak peek into Hyderabad entrepreneurs' Diwali celebrations

CE speaks to Hyderabadis about their festive plans, games they play during the festival and more

Yamini Reddy and family

By Reshmi Chakravorty
HYDERABAD:  Diwali is here and our tables are set for the various celebrations and games that are synonymous with the festival. After all the effort of cleaning and decorating the house and the countless chores involved, everybody needs some fun and what’s better than fun-filled celebrations.

For garba choreographer and entrepreneur Bina Mehta, Diwali is a festival of happiness and light along with a variety of food and delicacies. “Families get together and enjoy playing different type of games like musical chair, antakshari, cards, dumb charades and karaoke,” says Bina. Agreeing with Bina is fashion designer Vinita Pittie, saying, “People love playing various games of cards and have cheerful conversations in the process. Children on the other hand love their noisy crackers.

We set our home aglow with the beautiful light from multiple earthen local diyas,” says Vinita. According to Sushila Bokadia, entrepreneur, Diwali is one of the most joyful and auspicious festivals. “There are many things to do on Diwali like pooja, distribution of sweets, decorating the home with lights and rangoli. But my family’s most favourite thing to do on Diwali is when we all sit together to play games. We play poker, sequence, charades, antakshari, ludo — we get quality bonding time together.

We start playing after dinner and fireworks till late in the night. Even though winning and losing in a game is normal, we all try to cheat in a fun way and get caught but it makes the experience more enjoyable,” she shares. It’s only card games with family in Diwali for Ajitha Reddy, founder of Hamstech Institute of Fashion and Interior Design who is part of the city’s corporate culture for decades.

“We mostly play cards but some of us who are not interested end up paying taboo or Parcheesi. Parcheesi is something we have been playing for generations. It’s a lot of fun because it brings everyone together. We quarrel and laugh a lot,” concludes Kuchipudi exponent Yamini Reddy.

