Pink outflow: GHMC TRS corporators give duties a miss, camp in Munugode

As the bypoll has become a matter of prestige for the ruling TRS  party, the party corporators have swung into action after the party announced the candidate.

GHMC TRS corporators busy campaigning in Munugode on Friday

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Throwing citizen’s grievances to the winds and leaving aside the civic ward problems in Greater Hyderabad limits, all the  Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporators from Greater Hyderabad  Municipal Corporation (GHMC) including BJP corporators who defected to TRS are flocking to the Munugode Assembly constituency over the last one week where a byelection is due on November 3.  Meanwhile, citizens are upset with GHMC corporators and are asking them what the need for them to campaign in far-off Munugode without attending to the problems in the divisions which they are representing was.

Around 60 TRS corporators including four of BJP who defected to TRS a few months ago, are busy campaigning in Munugode for the TRS nominee Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy only to prove the point that they were no less effective than MLAs and MLCs in the door to door campaigning.

As the bypoll has become a matter of prestige for the ruling TRS  party, the party corporators have swung into action after the party announced the candidate. The TRS is going all out to win the Munugode Assembly seat by deploying Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Not to take any chances, the TRS has pressed GHMC TRS corporators into the field to canvas for the TRS  candidate. Apart from Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Reddy and all  the TRS corporators are in Munugode to improve the prospects of Prabhakar Reddy.

The TRS corporators who are in the Munugode campaign told TNIE that as the ruling party appears to have an edge over other parties, it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the edge continues and help the party win the seat.

As the party leaders including Ministers, MLAs, and MPs are conducting door-to-door campaigns, road shows and public meetings to explain the developmental activities taken up by the State government, the corporators too are vigorously canvassing for the party candidate.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed us to tour Munugode extensively and campaign for the party. We are touring the villages, hamlets, and mandals and are interacting with the voters. We are explaining them the development works initiated by the TRS government for their benefit,” a corporator said.

“Our aim is the development of the State and the well-being of the people rather than our political gains. The party has more than 100 MLAs and the result will not have any impact on the government. Yet we are making efforts to see that the party wins to foil the communal designs of the BJP,” another corporator said.

