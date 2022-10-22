Police Commemoration Day: CM, Home Minister and DGP pay tribute at Goshamahal stadium

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mahamood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy paid tributes to the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Police commemoration Day on Friday at the Goshamahal stadium. The Minster said that the police were working relentlessly to protect citizens and a total of 264 police personnel lost their lives across the country in the service of the society in the last one year.

Mahender Reddy said that no development was possible without peace and security. “Our police officers are striving hard to maintain law and order and safeguard the interests of citizens,” he said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted the police on occasion and said, ‘The sacrifices of the police personnel who laid down their lives for the safety of citizens, prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order is immortal. The sacrifices of police personnel, who risk their lives in the line of their duty, is akin to the sacrifices of the soldiers who guard our borders for the defence of the country(sic).”

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mahamood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy paid tributes to the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Police commemoration Day on Friday at the Goshamahal stadium. The Minster said that the police were working relentlessly to protect citizens and a total of 264 police personnel lost their lives across the country in the service of the society in the last one year. Mahender Reddy said that no development was possible without peace and security. “Our police officers are striving hard to maintain law and order and safeguard the interests of citizens,” he said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted the police on occasion and said, ‘The sacrifices of the police personnel who laid down their lives for the safety of citizens, prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order is immortal. The sacrifices of police personnel, who risk their lives in the line of their duty, is akin to the sacrifices of the soldiers who guard our borders for the defence of the country(sic).”