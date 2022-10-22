Vaaradhi app bridging the gap between youth and jobs in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The efforts of Karimnagar district administration to help the unemployed youth prepare for competitive exams are bearing fruit as thousands of job seekers are registering their names on Vaaradhi mobile app. Back in May this year, the district administration in coordination with the Vaaradhi Society launched the Vaaradhi app to “bridge” the gap in employment and to help the unemployed youth prepare for future competitive exams.

Through this app, which was developed by Karimnagar-based IT firm Team-Up, the administration intends to provide coaching to the unemployed youth besides helping them in finding placements. So far around 80,400 job seekers have registered their names on this app. This was revealed during an awareness programe on Vaaradhi organised at the Collectorate on Friday.

During the programme, Collector RV Karnan and ZP CEO Ch Priyanka held a meeting with management of various hospitals and hotels to explore the possibility of recruiting local youth. Meanwhile, Vaaradhi Society secretary G Anjaneyulu highlighted the main features of the app and urged the local youth to take Vaaradhi route to get their preferred jobs.

“This a great app. It not only provides study material and details of training being offered for the unemployed youth but also lists vacancies in several local business establishments, educational institutions, malls, hotels and hospitals,” he said.

