Cyberabad CP holds meet with owners of theatres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After serving notices on 43 of 58 movie theatres which did not renew their licences, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra called a meeting with them on Friday and asked them to comply with the rules in force.

The Commissioner at the meeting told them their responsibilities in providing basic facilities to the patrons. The meeting was attended by officials of the GHMC, Fire, R&B, Electrical, Law and Order and Traffic departments.

The commissioner briefed them on license renewal procedures and cautioned them that there was a possibility of fire breaking out if proper safety measures were not in place. Commissioner Raveendra also warned the theatre owners that legal action would be initiated if they do not renew their licences. The owners have been asked to follow a time schedule for shows to reduce traffic congestion on busy roads. He asked them to provide proper parking space for the patrons.

