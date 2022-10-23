GHMC to develop two model corridors in Chandrayangutta and Rajendranagar circles

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will develop two model corridors in Chandrayangutta and Rajendranagar circles of Charminar zone at an estimated cost of `12 crore as it continues in its quest to improve the conditions of major roads for better mobility as well as smooth travel for commuters.

These two circles were selected as they have stretches of 150-feet wide road. The corridors are being taken up as per the instruction of the State government. The model corridor would include development of a three-lane main carriageway adjacent to the central median and a six-metre service road adjacent to the main carriageway with a kerb demarcating both these roads with footpaths.

The stretches would be from Chandrayangutta flyover to Mughals Colony in Chandrayangutta Circle and from Mughals Engineering College to Durganagar junction in Rajendranagar circle costing `6 crore each.

The GHMC Standing Committee as well as the General Body has given administrative sanction for these two proposals and the civic body is keen to implement them within six months.

GHMC officials told TNIE that as per instructions of the State government, the roads would be widened to 150 feet wide wherever needed, duly removing encroachments and acquiring properties. They said that without acquisition of land, a main carriageway with three-lane roads (10.50 mts) and service road can be developed. Footpaths can be taken up at certain stretches and only some stretches require land acquisition.

The estimate was prepared for `6 crore keeping in view the widening of the existing main carriageway, the officials said. They pointed out that there will be a proper stormwater drain infrastructure for these roads which will make them unique compared to other roads in the city. Similarly, the model corridor of 2.10 km length from Chandrayangutta flyover to Moghal Colony has a road width of 150 feet (45 metres) as per the Road Development Plan (RDP), but the carriageway width is only six lanes. The officials said that it is proposed to construct a divider for service road and a Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) service road of six metres width. The expenditure for these two corridors will be met from the relevant head of account of the GHMC budget, 2022-23.

