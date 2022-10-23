Home Cities Hyderabad

MAUD Department receives Green Champion Award

The MAUD Department received the ‘Green Champion Award’ at the 20th edition of Green Building Congress 2022, here on Friday, a release said on Saturday.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MAUD Department received the ‘Green Champion Award’ at the 20th edition of Green Building Congress 2022, here on Friday, a release said on Saturday. The award was presented for the category ‘State Government encouraging Green Building Movement in India through a multi-pronged approach’. The theme for the year is ‘Advancing Net Zero - Buildings & Built Environment’.

Sudarshan Reddy, Secretary, MAUD Department, and Devendar Reddy, Chief City Planner, GHMC received the awards on behalf of the State government at the event held here at HICC, Hyderabad.
Telangana which is one of the leading states in the country in terms of green building footprint has 575 green building projects registered with IGBC.  

TSIIC signs MoU with IGBC
In a special session on Green Cities,  E V Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana State  Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) signed an MoU with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for industrial parks in Telangana to go green. The MoU was signed by Gurmit Singh Arora, National Chairman, IGBC and  C Shekar Reddy, Chairman - IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, Vice Chairman- CII Telangana

Through this MoU, TSIIC expects IGBC to develop a framework of tools for developing new industrial parks, wherein the finance requirement, roles for a green building project are clear since the inception. The green features in TSIIC’s green parks include buffer zones being made mandatory.

TAGS
MAUD Green Champion Award GHMC IGBC
