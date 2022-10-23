Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana state following three-pronged plan to tackle breast cancer

The month of October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the world.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over changes in lifestyle and food habits that cause diseases at a young age, Health Minister Harish Rao said breast cancer was one such disease and the State government was conducting regular camps to test and diagnose the breast cancer. He was speaking during a walkathon organised to raise awareness about the disease at Necklace road here on Saturday. 

The month of October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the world. The Minister also directed the officials to hold breast cancer awareness programmes in all districts of Telangana. “Breast cancer was once seen only in older people. Now, even young people get afflicted. Breast cancer cases have been increasing in the country over the last ten years,” Harish said. “An estimated 1.8 lakh new cases are reported every year in India.”

He said the State government was following a three-pronged strategy to protect people from the cancer. “Screening vans were conducting testing in all districts to identify people with symptoms. On an average, 6 camps are held every month, testing approximately 600 to 800 people.

After diagnosis, the patients are referred to tertiary healthcare centres like MNJ Cancer Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences,” he said. The State government was also focusing on better and advanced treatment for cancer patients, he said.

