Day after Diwali, Sarojini Eye Hospital reports 50 burn cases

A day after Diwali celebrations, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital on Tuesday reported 50 cases of children suffering injuries while bursting crackers.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:16 AM

A boy with an injured eye being taken into Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Diwali celebrations, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital on Tuesday reported 50 cases of children suffering injuries while bursting crackers. Osmania General Hospital reported 17 cases pre and post Diwali. 

V Rajalingam, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital superindentent, said, “Out of the 50 cases, 41 suffered injuries on Diwali day and nine after the festival. Of the total, 19 were admitted while the rest sent home after first aid. Four needed minor surgeries for rupture in the eye and they will be discharged after three-four days if there is no infection, while the rest will be kept under observation for a day. A 37-year -old woman who suffered major eye injury was a bystander during bursting of crackers. A rocket caused the injury. She will have to undergo multiple surgeries.”

Sixteen of the injured admitted as outpatients at the Osmania General Hospital, were minors and discharged the same day. A 63-year-old woman was admitted with major burns. OGH Superintendent B Nagender said, “The victim has suffered 95 per cent burns while she was lighting a lamp.”

Meanwhile, GHMC Regional Fire Officer said a total of 48 calls were received by them from the city limits about minor fire mishaps. Of which 46 incidents happened at plywood shops in Musheerabad and Changicharla.

Bystander suffers major eye injury

A 37-year -old woman who suffered major eye injury was a bystander during bursting of crackers. A rocket caused the injury. She will have to undergo multiple surgeries

