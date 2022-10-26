How job fraud victim in Hyderabad turned into a scamster 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mastermind behind the I-T Department job scam, Sanaullah was himself a victim who fell prey for a similar job fraud and lost Rs 60 lakh. He later roped in others from Andhra Pradesh who acted as agents and trained job aspirants. But all they did was provide training in data entry operations. After completing his graduation from Methodist Degree College, Sanaullah worked as a maths teacher in private institutions even while trying for the job of a government teacher.

In 2017, he was lured by Akash Singh who, like the gang in Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26, promised to get him a job in the Food Corporation of India on payment of Rs 60 lakh. He even went to Patna to undergo training as the fraudster was also training the Income Tax job aspirants. However, he soon realised he was duped. Sanaullah then returned to Hyderabad and hatched a plan to make money illegally. He managed to procure a fake stamp of Punjagutta police and started issuing fake travel passes to those who were in need.

Though he was apprehended by police, he was released later. But Sanaullah adopting the same modus operandi started targetting unsuspecting job seekers with the help of his associates. He used to collect Rs 1.8 lakh from each aspirant. He used to operate from an office located in a prime location near Masab Tank, close to Income Tax Towers and West Zone DCP office, paying Rs 1.2 lakh rent per month.

HYDERABAD: The mastermind behind the I-T Department job scam, Sanaullah was himself a victim who fell prey for a similar job fraud and lost Rs 60 lakh. He later roped in others from Andhra Pradesh who acted as agents and trained job aspirants. But all they did was provide training in data entry operations. After completing his graduation from Methodist Degree College, Sanaullah worked as a maths teacher in private institutions even while trying for the job of a government teacher. In 2017, he was lured by Akash Singh who, like the gang in Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26, promised to get him a job in the Food Corporation of India on payment of Rs 60 lakh. He even went to Patna to undergo training as the fraudster was also training the Income Tax job aspirants. However, he soon realised he was duped. Sanaullah then returned to Hyderabad and hatched a plan to make money illegally. He managed to procure a fake stamp of Punjagutta police and started issuing fake travel passes to those who were in need. Though he was apprehended by police, he was released later. But Sanaullah adopting the same modus operandi started targetting unsuspecting job seekers with the help of his associates. He used to collect Rs 1.8 lakh from each aspirant. He used to operate from an office located in a prime location near Masab Tank, close to Income Tax Towers and West Zone DCP office, paying Rs 1.2 lakh rent per month.