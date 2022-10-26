Home Cities Hyderabad

How job fraud victim in Hyderabad turned into a scamster 

In 2017, he was lured by Akash Singh who, like the gang in Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26, promised to get him a job in the Food Corporation of India on payment of Rs 60 lakh.

Published: 26th October 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

scam

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mastermind behind the I-T Department job scam, Sanaullah was himself a victim who fell prey for a similar job fraud and lost Rs 60 lakh. He later roped in others from Andhra Pradesh who acted as agents and trained job aspirants. But all they did was provide training in data entry operations. After completing his graduation from Methodist Degree College, Sanaullah worked as a maths teacher in private institutions even while trying for the job of a government teacher.

In 2017, he was lured by Akash Singh who, like the gang in Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26, promised to get him a job in the Food Corporation of India on payment of Rs 60 lakh. He even went to Patna to undergo training as the fraudster was also training the Income Tax job aspirants. However, he soon realised he was duped. Sanaullah then returned to Hyderabad and hatched a plan to make money illegally. He managed to procure a fake stamp of Punjagutta police and started issuing fake travel passes to those who were in need.

Though he was apprehended by police, he was released later. But Sanaullah adopting the same modus operandi started targetting unsuspecting job seekers with the help of his associates. He used to collect Rs 1.8 lakh from each aspirant. He used to operate from an office located in a prime location near Masab Tank, close to Income Tax Towers and West Zone DCP office, paying Rs 1.2 lakh rent per month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job fraud Scamster Job scam Scam
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp