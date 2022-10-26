Hyderabad's Nagole flyover opens on October 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crucial Nagole flyover taken up under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) will be thrown open for the public at 11.30 am on Wednesday by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. The 990 metres flyover was completed a few weeks ago. It will provide signal-free traffic flow from Uppal to LB Nagar, effectively helping increase travel speed, reduce pollution, enhance safety and level of service for the road users and substantial savings in terms of travel time and vehicle operating cost.

The flyover will bring relief for commuters travelling towards Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Warangal and Secunderabad and ECIL in the return direction. For construction of the flyover, Rs 143.58 crore was spent on land acquisition, utility shifting and other works while another Rs 69 crore was spent on construction of the 990 metres flyover corridor. The two-way flyover is 24 metres wide with a six lane carriageway. It has 23 piers, 22 spans, 600 metres viaduct portion and 300 metres approach length Reinforced Earth (RE) wall.

SRDP works on at brisk pace

Under SRDP, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken various infrastructure developmental works like construction of flyovers, RoBs, RuBs, underpasses, slip roads etc. GHMC undertook 41 SRDP works and six more through R&B, HMDA and National Highways, taking the total to 47. Of these 47 projects, 31 have been completed so far -- 15 flyovers, five underpasses, seven RUBs/ROBs, a cable stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, a steel bridge at Punjagutta, one widening at Punjagutta, one ORR to Medak rehabilitation works. The remaining 16 projects are under progress and are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Two more flyovers to be inaugurated soon

To ease the traffic woes, two flyovers that were taken up at Kothaguda and Shilpa layout are nearing completion. These two flyovers will be brought into use for the public by the first week of December. Efforts are being made to complete these two flyovers as early as possible, GHMC officials said.

