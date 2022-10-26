Key accused in Rs 903-crore investment fraud case arrested in Mumbai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imran who allegedly sold the details of bank customers to Chinese national Chu Chun Yu in the recent money laundering scam unearthed by Hyderabad Cybercrime sleuths, was arrested in Mumbai. Yu and others who had links to online betting racket and four Kurnool natives have already been arrested.

AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT said, “Imran lured three persons — Syed Sultan, Parvez and Mirza Nadeem Baig — were paid Rs 30,000 as commission for handing over the credentials of bank customers to the Chinese national who further forwarded them to his contacts in China, Pei and Huan Zhuan.

Imran who operates from Dubai was arrested when he came down to Mumbai. His custody will be sought to further probe his activities. Srinivas said.The mobile phone of Chu Chun Yu reportedly contained damning information. Yu’s mobile phones contained contacts and the details which exposed a new scam apart from money laundering. The punters who suffered losses in online betting were targeted by the fraudsters.

The officer added, “Naga Prasad who fell prey to online cricket betting and suffered a loss of Rs 20 lakh by placing bets in an application named IPLWin was eventually lured by an organiser from Philippines, Allen on the pretext of job offer. Three others — Ram, Sagar and Srinivas — were lured with commission to share bank account details of customers . Allen even sent a VOIP call device to Naga Prasad and both were communicating constantly.”

HYDERABAD: Imran who allegedly sold the details of bank customers to Chinese national Chu Chun Yu in the recent money laundering scam unearthed by Hyderabad Cybercrime sleuths, was arrested in Mumbai. Yu and others who had links to online betting racket and four Kurnool natives have already been arrested. AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT said, “Imran lured three persons — Syed Sultan, Parvez and Mirza Nadeem Baig — were paid Rs 30,000 as commission for handing over the credentials of bank customers to the Chinese national who further forwarded them to his contacts in China, Pei and Huan Zhuan. Imran who operates from Dubai was arrested when he came down to Mumbai. His custody will be sought to further probe his activities. Srinivas said.The mobile phone of Chu Chun Yu reportedly contained damning information. Yu’s mobile phones contained contacts and the details which exposed a new scam apart from money laundering. The punters who suffered losses in online betting were targeted by the fraudsters. The officer added, “Naga Prasad who fell prey to online cricket betting and suffered a loss of Rs 20 lakh by placing bets in an application named IPLWin was eventually lured by an organiser from Philippines, Allen on the pretext of job offer. Three others — Ram, Sagar and Srinivas — were lured with commission to share bank account details of customers . Allen even sent a VOIP call device to Naga Prasad and both were communicating constantly.”