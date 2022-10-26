Look rugged and feel light

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based fitness model, nutrition expert and coach Rohit Routh is as well-toned as any disciplined exercise freak but is flexible. He takes muscle-building workouts seriously, and with the same seriousness, he performs yoga — which he says is key to his flexibility.

He says he feels better, lighter, and more flexible after every workout session because he practices yoga, unlike other beefed-up fitness models. “I follow my western workout routine religiously to keep up the build. I also regularly practice, balasana, bhujangsana, dhanurasana, uttanasana, and gomukhasana, quite seriously,” says Rohit, who stood 4th place in the last International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF). He will participate in IHFF this year, too; the event is scheduled this weekend in Mumbai, which would pave his way to secure Mr Olympaid’s tag.

“Muscles are flexible; they help us stay mobile. But too much weightlifting can make muscles hard and impact mobility, and if you practice bodybuilding with yoga, it will keep you both fit and flexible,” Rohit added.

Like Johnny Bravo, Rohit is charming, with over lakh followers on Instagram, where he shows off his muscles and shares tips on personal transformation. After eight years of hardcore bodybuilding, Rohit has many amateur fitness models to whom he is a role model; he says, “I always say fitness is a marathon. You can definitely make your career in fitness, but before you step into this, you must convince yourself that you need to give this time, be consistent, and have a great career in fitness.”

If he is preparing for a competition, he works out for 2-3 hours per day; on regular days, it’s just one hour of workout combined with yoga. He also has around 5-6 meals daily, with high protein and fibre foods. After he wins the Mr Olampia tag, he wants to set up a fitness studio and help different athletes achieve their fitness goals.

