Home Cities Hyderabad

Look rugged and feel light

He looks like a mannequin of just enough pumped Arnold Schwarzenegger but has no difficulty with the build. Unlike many beefed-up fitness models, Rohit is incredibly flexible 

Published: 26th October 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Fitness model Rohit Routh.

Fitness model Rohit Routh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based fitness model, nutrition expert and coach Rohit Routh is as well-toned as any disciplined exercise freak but is flexible. He takes muscle-building workouts seriously, and with the same seriousness, he performs yoga — which he says is key to his flexibility. 

He says he feels better, lighter, and more flexible after every workout session because he practices yoga, unlike other beefed-up fitness models. “I follow my western workout routine religiously to keep up the build. I also regularly practice, balasana, bhujangsana, dhanurasana, uttanasana, and gomukhasana, quite seriously,” says Rohit, who stood 4th place in the last International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF). He will participate in IHFF this year, too; the event is scheduled this weekend in Mumbai, which would pave his way to secure Mr Olympaid’s tag.    

“Muscles are flexible; they help us stay mobile. But too much weightlifting can make muscles hard and impact mobility, and if you practice bodybuilding with yoga, it will keep you both fit and flexible,” Rohit added.  

Like Johnny Bravo, Rohit is charming, with over lakh followers on Instagram, where he shows off his muscles and shares tips on personal transformation. After eight years of hardcore bodybuilding, Rohit has many amateur fitness models to whom he is a role model; he says, “I always say fitness is a marathon. You can definitely make your career in fitness, but before you step into this, you must convince yourself that you need to give this time, be consistent, and have a great career in fitness.” 

If he is preparing for a competition, he works out for 2-3 hours per day; on regular days, it’s just one hour of workout combined with yoga. He also has around 5-6 meals daily, with high protein and fibre foods. After he wins the Mr Olampia tag, he wants to set up a fitness studio and help different athletes achieve their fitness goals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Routh Model Fitness model Fitness
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp