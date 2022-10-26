Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Music is a big aspect of my life’

For Tara fashion is about feeling great. She loves dressing up and she dresses according to her mood every day

Actress Tara Sutaria. (Photo | Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Actress Tara Sutaria truly believes in dazzling like a star when it comes to dressing up and fashion. In conversation with CE on work with Godrej Professional for their new styling range ColourForAll, Tara talks about her trending style quotient, fashion, upcoming movies and more.

Elaborating on work experience with Godrej Professional, Tara says, “It was a wonderful experience. I have worked with hairstylist Ryan D’Rozario earlier too, so it was fun and my hair looks great.” For the campaign, Tara donned the Sandstone Ombreyage hair colour look curated by hairstylist Ryan D’Rozario. This look with neutral nuanced colours reflected Tara’s composed and poised self that she carried unwavering even in the face of adversity.

As an actor it is always important to be presentable and having an airtight beauty regimen is one way to go. “I have sensitive skin, so I make sure to keep it clean and moisturised well. Not to forget to keep my skin and hair well hydrated as well,” shares Tara, whose looks have always created a stir on social media. When asked what fashion means to her, she quickly replies, “For me, fashion is about feeling great. I have always loved dressing up. I dress according to my mood every day.”

Interestingly, Tara’s first choice was not acting, in fact, it was music. “I love music and I grew up listening to it. Acting came to me when I was in college and did theatre, followed by Karan Johar who introduced me to the world of movies. I fell in love with acting as I ventured into Bollywood. The journey till now has been an unusual one. It’s not like anything else, full of wonderful memories. Found a support system as well,” she says.

Apart from working, it is music that keeps Tara busy. “I meet up with friends who are into music, and jam with them. Music is a big aspect of my life and not only that, it is one of my stress busters for winding down after shooting for 12-20 hours. The other stress buster is my twin sister. I talk to her often even though we live on different continents,” she shares.

Tara is now super excited to shoot for her next female-centric movie Apurva, where she is the solo lead. “This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable, and I’m thrilled to play this role. I have not done a film like this before, so I am excited. I believe now is a great time to showcase such films,” concludes Tara.

