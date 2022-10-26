Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents urge Hyderabad CP to get Cantonment roads reopened

They requested Anand to take up the matter and get the roads reopened. Anand assured the delegation that the Police department would try to help resolve the matter.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA) and Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS - Green Sainikpuri) met Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and represented to him the problems faced by the residents of Bolarum, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Yapral and Malkajgiri due to the closure of over 20 public roads by Local Military Authorities (LMA). 

They also pointed out to the Police Commissioner that the recent road closure notice issued by Secunderabad Cantonment Board is misleading as the six roads mentioned in the notice had been closed since the past several years. 

SCCiWA members represented by ML Agarwal, Anand Bala, Jeetender Surana, Seshagiri Rao and Manoj and FNECS members represented by CS Chandrashekhar and Pankaj Sethi told the Police Commissioner that the notice seems to be designed to hide the fact that Cantonment authorities and LMA did not obey the Ministry of Defence and Army Headquarters orders of May 2018 to reopen the roads. They requested Anand to take up the matter and get the roads reopened. Anand assured the delegation that the Police department would try to help resolve the matter.

