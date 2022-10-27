Balancing gain and quality

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based trio has found Soclly, a decentralised social platform for crypto investors, creators and enthusiasts to make connections in the most secure way possible. In an exclusive interview with CE, they break it all down to help understand this exciting avenue



Recent news of a couple of influencers with lakhs of followers on Instagram losing their account, and thereby, years of hardwork, has scared many. Thanks to Prayag Singh, Naresh Katta, and Charan Kumar Borra who created Soclly, we now have a social network for Web3.0 influencers, educators, and artists to interact with their audience.

Soclly was conceptualised in 2021 when the co-founders got in touch with creators who voiced their worries. “It has become apparent that authors frequently receive spam, and trolls in their direct messages, and the majority of users submitted fillers in the DMs, which increased noise, there was no way to select users based on the quality of their queries. The creators were unable to establish a personal connection with their audience. After discussing with a creator, the audience hardly ever posts anything on social media about how much better the interaction was. This is a problem that Soclly has attempted to address through its platform,” Charan says, adding that booking 1:1 meetings with Web3 creators using stablecoins is one of Soclly’s primary benefits.

“Once the meeting is over, users can rate and share their experience stored on the blockchain also known as decentralised reputation. We have also built an option for creators to share their earnings for social goods,” he explains.

Sharing what motivated them to bring Soclly onto the market, Charan answers, “The goal, which is to give power back to the creators and help them monetise their skills and content. They can post, share, and collect posts as well as can register themselves on Soclly with their skills and charge the fee as per their wish for offering their expertise by going on a 30 minutes video call. The core offerings of Soclly include data ownership, content monetisation, portable reputation, anonymity of users, and NFT gated communities, among others.”

For the uninitiated, the issue with centralised platforms is that they keep all of your data on centralised servers and because they have all of your data, you, the user, are forced to abide by their conditions. “Imagine you’ve worked hard for the past five years to gain 100k followers on Twitter, and one day your account is suspended. Your entire effort has been lost. The tribe you created is no longer there. You cannot transfer your digital identity from Twitter to another platform in any way. You are fully reliant on these centralised platforms. The issue must be resolved,” Charan asserts.

Talking about the future of the creator economy in the web3.0 ecosystem in India, he shares that in Web3, creators have the freedom to decide. “Web3 provides a more direct link between creators and their audiences. This means that the individual owns part of the internet and users do not need to access the internet through intermediary behemoths like Twitter, and Facebook because Web3 allows full control and decision-making rights to the creator which is not possible in web2. We would see massive adoption of Web3 in India. The creator economy in India is growing at a compound annual rate of 25%. Digital marketing agency AdLift pegs India’s influencer market at $75-150 million and the global market at $1.75 billion!” he tells CE.

Soclly will soon launch its new version where users can re-post, share (mirror) and collect the posts of their favorite creators, and earnings from the post collection will directly go to the creators.

Apart from this, creators can monetise their skills by going on a 30-minute video call and charging a fee of their choice for offering their expertise!

HYDERABAD: A city-based trio has found Soclly, a decentralised social platform for crypto investors, creators and enthusiasts to make connections in the most secure way possible. In an exclusive interview with CE, they break it all down to help understand this exciting avenue Recent news of a couple of influencers with lakhs of followers on Instagram losing their account, and thereby, years of hardwork, has scared many. Thanks to Prayag Singh, Naresh Katta, and Charan Kumar Borra who created Soclly, we now have a social network for Web3.0 influencers, educators, and artists to interact with their audience. Soclly was conceptualised in 2021 when the co-founders got in touch with creators who voiced their worries. “It has become apparent that authors frequently receive spam, and trolls in their direct messages, and the majority of users submitted fillers in the DMs, which increased noise, there was no way to select users based on the quality of their queries. The creators were unable to establish a personal connection with their audience. After discussing with a creator, the audience hardly ever posts anything on social media about how much better the interaction was. This is a problem that Soclly has attempted to address through its platform,” Charan says, adding that booking 1:1 meetings with Web3 creators using stablecoins is one of Soclly’s primary benefits. “Once the meeting is over, users can rate and share their experience stored on the blockchain also known as decentralised reputation. We have also built an option for creators to share their earnings for social goods,” he explains. Sharing what motivated them to bring Soclly onto the market, Charan answers, “The goal, which is to give power back to the creators and help them monetise their skills and content. They can post, share, and collect posts as well as can register themselves on Soclly with their skills and charge the fee as per their wish for offering their expertise by going on a 30 minutes video call. The core offerings of Soclly include data ownership, content monetisation, portable reputation, anonymity of users, and NFT gated communities, among others.” For the uninitiated, the issue with centralised platforms is that they keep all of your data on centralised servers and because they have all of your data, you, the user, are forced to abide by their conditions. “Imagine you’ve worked hard for the past five years to gain 100k followers on Twitter, and one day your account is suspended. Your entire effort has been lost. The tribe you created is no longer there. You cannot transfer your digital identity from Twitter to another platform in any way. You are fully reliant on these centralised platforms. The issue must be resolved,” Charan asserts. Talking about the future of the creator economy in the web3.0 ecosystem in India, he shares that in Web3, creators have the freedom to decide. “Web3 provides a more direct link between creators and their audiences. This means that the individual owns part of the internet and users do not need to access the internet through intermediary behemoths like Twitter, and Facebook because Web3 allows full control and decision-making rights to the creator which is not possible in web2. We would see massive adoption of Web3 in India. The creator economy in India is growing at a compound annual rate of 25%. Digital marketing agency AdLift pegs India’s influencer market at $75-150 million and the global market at $1.75 billion!” he tells CE. Soclly will soon launch its new version where users can re-post, share (mirror) and collect the posts of their favorite creators, and earnings from the post collection will directly go to the creators. Apart from this, creators can monetise their skills by going on a 30-minute video call and charging a fee of their choice for offering their expertise!