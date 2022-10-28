Class 9 girl found dead in front of hostel in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

Later, when she was shifted to a private hospital in Malakpet, the doctors reportedly said the victim’s life could have been saved if she were brought 30 minutes earlier.

HYDERABAD: A Class 9 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Minorities Residential School in Saroornagar on Thursday. Sources said the 15-year-old victim, who hails from Suryapet district, was reported missing in the morning. 

Teachers along with a few students embarked on a search operation while her parents, who reside in Hayathnagar, were promptly informed. Later, a teacher found the victim lying in front of the five-storey hostel building.

The victim’s family members said she was taken to a nearby hospital, which barely had any facilities, and the principal rejected their request to move her to another facility despite the 15-year-old being in critical condition. Later, when she was shifted to a private hospital in Malakpet, the doctors reportedly said the victim’s life could have been saved if she were brought 30 minutes earlier.

Alleging the negligence of the principal and staff, the parents and relatives of the victims said the Class 9 student would have been alive if they scanned the premises properly on time. Sources said the victim was lonely and depressed over her skin complexion. Saroornagar police have registered a case and started the investigation.

