ED sleuths grill Sukesh Gupta for third day 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate sleuths continued their interrogation of MBS Jewellery director Sukesh Gupta for the third day on Thursday, asking him about the Rs 110 crore which was taken as loan from SREI Infra and where was this amount diverted. The agency suspects that the money was diverted to shell companies and ultimately used to purchase lands in both the Telugu States.

Sources said that Gupta confessed that he had taken the money on loan from SREI on Rs 20 crore interest. The ED sleuths pressed him to reveal the transactions so as to track the money. Sources said that he invested heavily in gold and not in other sectors. However, the agency accosted Gupta with proof in the form of several documents that were seized during searches of MBS.

As per sources, Gupta said that the company and the lands do not belong to him. He also refused to say anything about benami transactions between his company to suspected accounts. The ED sleuths questioned Gupta about the officers who helped him cause huge loss to MMTC in connection with gold purchase. Sources said that Gupta preferred to remain tight-lipped about this.

ED officials retrieved WhatsApp chats from a number believed to have been used by him. However, Gupta said that he had not been using that particular number for years now.

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate sleuths continued their interrogation of MBS Jewellery director Sukesh Gupta for the third day on Thursday, asking him about the Rs 110 crore which was taken as loan from SREI Infra and where was this amount diverted. The agency suspects that the money was diverted to shell companies and ultimately used to purchase lands in both the Telugu States. Sources said that Gupta confessed that he had taken the money on loan from SREI on Rs 20 crore interest. The ED sleuths pressed him to reveal the transactions so as to track the money. Sources said that he invested heavily in gold and not in other sectors. However, the agency accosted Gupta with proof in the form of several documents that were seized during searches of MBS. As per sources, Gupta said that the company and the lands do not belong to him. He also refused to say anything about benami transactions between his company to suspected accounts. The ED sleuths questioned Gupta about the officers who helped him cause huge loss to MMTC in connection with gold purchase. Sources said that Gupta preferred to remain tight-lipped about this. ED officials retrieved WhatsApp chats from a number believed to have been used by him. However, Gupta said that he had not been using that particular number for years now.