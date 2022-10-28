Hyderabad: Rainbow Children’s Hospital doctors remove 600 g mass from unborn baby

Home Cities Hyderabad

After nine years of marriage and six miscarriages, Sasikala of Warangal conceived again.

HYDERABAD: A team of doctors at Rainbow Children’s Hospital performed “ex utero intrapartum treatment (EXIT), a unique and life-saving procedure to remove a 600-gramme mass from a baby just as it was being delivered by a pregnant woman.

After nine years of marriage and six miscarriages, Sasikala of Warangal conceived again. Though initially there were no abnormalities, doctors identified a 4-5 centimetre length tumour on the foetus in the 25th week of pregnancy, which rapidly increased to seven centimetres in the next four weeks. 

Dr Sravanthi explained to Sasikala and her husband Priyadarshan the need to perform EXIT stating that though the baby is surviving in the mother’s womb because the oxygen is supplied from the mother’s blood through the placenta, post delivery its not possible for the baby to breathe natural due to the huge mass. 

After a prolonged pregnancy of 37 weeks, the mother underwent a caesarean section on April 14 and a team of doctors, led by Dr Vijayanand, successfully performed EXIT. 

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Senior Obstetrician Dr Shruthi said: “The baby is healthy now. It was a unique experience to deliver the baby’s head but not the rest of the body, and holding for 11 minutes to monitor foetal wellbeing by foetal umbilical cord pulsation till airway is established.”

