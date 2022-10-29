Hyderabad: Rs 70 lakh seized from Nizam college professor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City police apprehended two persons and seized Rs 70 lakh at Dwarakapuri Colony in Punjagutta late on Thursday night. In view of the upcoming byelection to Munugode, city police stepped up vigil to curb cash flow to the election-bound areas to induce voters.

As part of the vigil, West Zone Task Force personnel during patrolling found Nizam college assistant professor P Kishan Rao and Vembula Vamshi, manager at Redwinz, moving suspiciously. Police found them with carry bags filled with

Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 70 lakh. The duo did not give satisfactory answers when asked about the origin of the cash. Kishan Rao, who was previously ABVP Abids Zone in-charge, along with Vamshi collected the cash from one Madhu.

In another incident, West Zone Task Force police apprehended one Kewalram Mali, in possession of Rs 48.8 lakh unaccounted cash at Begum Bazar.

HYDERABAD: City police apprehended two persons and seized Rs 70 lakh at Dwarakapuri Colony in Punjagutta late on Thursday night. In view of the upcoming byelection to Munugode, city police stepped up vigil to curb cash flow to the election-bound areas to induce voters. As part of the vigil, West Zone Task Force personnel during patrolling found Nizam college assistant professor P Kishan Rao and Vembula Vamshi, manager at Redwinz, moving suspiciously. Police found them with carry bags filled with Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 70 lakh. The duo did not give satisfactory answers when asked about the origin of the cash. Kishan Rao, who was previously ABVP Abids Zone in-charge, along with Vamshi collected the cash from one Madhu. In another incident, West Zone Task Force police apprehended one Kewalram Mali, in possession of Rs 48.8 lakh unaccounted cash at Begum Bazar.