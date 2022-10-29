Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rs 70 lakh seized from Nizam college professor

In another incident, West Zone Task Force police apprehended one Kewalram Mali, in possession of Rs  48.8 lakh unaccounted cash at Begum Bazar.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City police apprehended two persons and seized Rs  70 lakh at Dwarakapuri Colony in Punjagutta late on Thursday night. In view of the upcoming byelection to Munugode, city police stepped up vigil to curb cash flow to the election-bound areas to induce voters.

As part of the vigil, West Zone Task Force personnel during patrolling found Nizam college assistant professor P Kishan Rao and Vembula Vamshi, manager at Redwinz, moving suspiciously. Police found them with carry bags filled with

Rs  2000 and Rs  500 notes amounting to Rs  70 lakh. The duo did not give satisfactory answers when asked about the origin of the cash. Kishan Rao, who was previously ABVP Abids Zone in-charge, along with Vamshi collected the cash from one Madhu.

