Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Aramghar Jn to get Rs 2.6-crore makeover

Sources said the civic body also plans to plant trees and install sculptures on the traffic islands.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is ready to beautify the Aramghar Junction near the Shamshabad International Airport and enhance the safety of pedestrians. The civic body, in consultation with Bengaluru-based design firm Jana Urban Space, will take up the beautification works at traffic junctions across the city, following the orders from Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao. The Aramghar Junction is one of the busiest junctions in the city. An official said that the GHMC has decided to give it a complete makeover.

Though the junction is wide, pedestrians face difficulties while crossing the road.Adopting the dual strategy to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and comfort for pedestrians, the civic body is developing different junctions in the city.

Sources said the civic body also plans to plant trees and install sculptures on the traffic islands. In this connection, the civic body has invited agencies to take up the beautification works at an estimated cost of Rs 2.63 crore. In August, the GHMC standing committee unanimously accorded administrative sanction for the execution of the improvement and beautification of the Aramghar Junction.

Tenders called for

GHMC has invited contractors to take up the work at an estimated cost of Rs  2.63 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC MAUD K T Rama Rao
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp