Hyderabad's Aramghar Jn to get Rs 2.6-crore makeover

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is ready to beautify the Aramghar Junction near the Shamshabad International Airport and enhance the safety of pedestrians. The civic body, in consultation with Bengaluru-based design firm Jana Urban Space, will take up the beautification works at traffic junctions across the city, following the orders from Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao. The Aramghar Junction is one of the busiest junctions in the city. An official said that the GHMC has decided to give it a complete makeover.

Though the junction is wide, pedestrians face difficulties while crossing the road.Adopting the dual strategy to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and comfort for pedestrians, the civic body is developing different junctions in the city.

Sources said the civic body also plans to plant trees and install sculptures on the traffic islands. In this connection, the civic body has invited agencies to take up the beautification works at an estimated cost of Rs 2.63 crore. In August, the GHMC standing committee unanimously accorded administrative sanction for the execution of the improvement and beautification of the Aramghar Junction.

Tenders called for

GHMC has invited contractors to take up the work at an estimated cost of Rs 2.63 crore

