Police launch probe into Class 9 girl’s death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Friday registered a case under Section 304 A of IPC and Section 174 of CrPC in the death of Class IX girl student of Telangana Minorities Residential School in Saroornagar on Thursday following a protest by the parents and relatives of the victim, alleging negligence of the principal. The 15-year-old girl reportedly fell from the school hostel building and died.

The parents and relatives of the victim arrived at the school premises and blamed the principal and teachers for the death of the girl. They lodged a complaint with the Saroornagar police, expressing suspicion that the girl may have faced harassment and demanded action against the principal.

They also blamed the teachers for not making an extensive search when they noticed the girl missing, which they said would have avoided the tragedy. They found fault with the school for taking the girl to the area hospital which, they said, was not well equipped to treat the grievously injured victim.

The police formed a team to investigate the cause of the death of the girl. Since the school has not CCTV, they are questioning the people in the area who might have seen the girl taking the fatal leap. There is no access to the terrace of the five-storeyed hostel building. Therefore, the police believe that the girl might have fallen from the third or second floor.

According to another theory doing the rounds, the girl was facing harassment from a relative and upon his arrival at the school she took the extreme step. The police who refused to confirm this said the truth would come to light after the process of investigation was completed.

