Splash & brunch

For all those who are missing the opportunity to spend some quality time with friends and family post the festive season, you have one more option to rejoice.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:31 AM

By Reshmi Chakravorty
HYDERABAD: For all those who are missing the opportunity to spend some quality time with friends and family post the festive season, you have one more option to rejoice. Novotel Hyderabad Airport has modified their Sunday Brunch with its all-new Splash Brunch with a delectable buffet spread, pool access and fun activities.

This scintillating new brunch will take place every Sunday to be followed. The Splash Brunch not only gives guests pool access, but also gives them the chance to connect over poolside dining. There are fun activities such as floating, water polo, cycling, live performances, and a dedicated kids zone. Gone are the days when you met your friends at the same old café for a weekend hang – you can now have your weekly get-together by the pool.

Speaking about the new brunch, General Manager, Rubin Cherian said, “We, at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, are always brainstorming and assessing our customers’ needs and aiming to enhance their experience through innovative new projects. Everyone loves to spend Sunday brunching with their loved ones and the only thing that can elevate that is a relaxing dip in the pool. With the new Splash Brunch, we bring you all that and more.”

If you’ve ever envisioned yourself spending a lovely Sunday relishing mouth-watering delicacies by the pool while your kids safely play away, this is the perfect Sunday plan for you. We started off with the starters like chicken cheese balls, dimsums, pepper chicken, then quickly moving on to the mains biryani, fish in garlic sauce, prawn curry. To round off our gastronomy experience we smothered ourselves with desserts like red velvet shots, anjeer paan and pineapple jalebi.The spread had a mix of both continental and Indian cuisines, suitable for the great big Indian family.

