Hyderabad: Police get 4-day custody of DAV principal, driver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Saturday granted four days of police custody for driver Rajani Kumar and DAV School principal S Madhavi Reddy, who are listed as the accused in the rape of a kindergarten student. The horrific crime shocked the collective conscience of the society and there were demands galore for justice for the girl a la Disha.

The principal was listed as accused as she had given the driver freedom to enter the school and spend time with the children. After producing the duo in the court, they sought their custody for further grilling which the court granted till Tuesday. Both of them have to be produced back in court on Wednesday.

The Banjara Hills police who took their custody on Saturday but remained tight-lipped when asked for details of the investigation thus far. The police, it is learnt, were trying to find out why the principal had given her driver the freedom and even entrusted him with administration work. He even conducted classes in the event of any teacher not turning up. The police also want to know if there were any more victims like the little girl who went through the horrendous experience.

