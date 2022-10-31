Home Cities Hyderabad

Techie drowns in well while playing ‘treasure hunt’ in Hyderabad

Police slap charges of causing death by negligence against adventure club organisers

Published: 31st October 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recreational activity at an adventure club in Vikarabad turned into a tragedy after a techie from Hyderabad drowned in a 30-foot-deep well while playing ‘treasure hunt’.The deceased, Sai Kumar, 38, had gone to Hyderabad Adventure Club’s Moonlight Camping in Godhumaguda village along with his friends and colleagues on Saturday, police said.  

The adventure club conducts activities like camping, trekking, treasure hunt, and other games. As part of the ‘treasure hunt’, the players collect clues placed at different spots and piece them together to win a prize. Sai Kumar went into the well to collect one of the clues and drowned.

While Sai Kumar was struggling to come out of the well, his friends immediately called the police and fire department. They rushed to the spot and took out his body from the well. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, police sent the body to Vikarabad Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have slapped charges of causing death by negligence on the organisers.

“They neither took any precautionary measures while conducting the activity nor did they deploy any professional swimmers near the well to assist the players. We have filed a case against the organisers and launched a probe into the incident,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikarabad treasure hunt Hyderabad Adventure Club Moonlight Camping
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp