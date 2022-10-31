Techie drowns in well while playing ‘treasure hunt’ in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recreational activity at an adventure club in Vikarabad turned into a tragedy after a techie from Hyderabad drowned in a 30-foot-deep well while playing ‘treasure hunt’.The deceased, Sai Kumar, 38, had gone to Hyderabad Adventure Club’s Moonlight Camping in Godhumaguda village along with his friends and colleagues on Saturday, police said.

The adventure club conducts activities like camping, trekking, treasure hunt, and other games. As part of the ‘treasure hunt’, the players collect clues placed at different spots and piece them together to win a prize. Sai Kumar went into the well to collect one of the clues and drowned.

While Sai Kumar was struggling to come out of the well, his friends immediately called the police and fire department. They rushed to the spot and took out his body from the well. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, police sent the body to Vikarabad Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have slapped charges of causing death by negligence on the organisers.

“They neither took any precautionary measures while conducting the activity nor did they deploy any professional swimmers near the well to assist the players. We have filed a case against the organisers and launched a probe into the incident,” police said.

