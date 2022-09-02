Home Cities Hyderabad

Tank Bund fenced out, cranes not allowed to immerse PoP idol in Hyderabad

The Supreme Court had last year allowed immersion of PoP idols for the last time and asked Telangana authorities to come up with an alternative plan.

A man throws an idol into the Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Supreme Court orders against the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in Hussainsagar lake this year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with other departments, has fenced the two-km stretch of Tank Bund with temporary railings to prevent devotees from immersing PoP Ganesh idols and other puja material.

This means that no cranes will be fixed on the stretch and no immersions will take place. Every year, around 15 cranes are fixed to immerse the idols. The stretch has been beautified by the Hyderabad Metropolitan  Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 38 crore which has given the city’s favourite evening spot, a new look.

The Supreme Court had last year allowed immersion of PoP idols for the last time and asked Telangana authorities to come up with an alternative plan.

